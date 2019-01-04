LifeShare needs your help to boost critical blood supply level

LifeShare’s blood supply has reached a critically low level, and there’s an immediate need for all blood types.

During the holiday season blood collections numbers drop significantly and the need for blood often increases.

Recent reports reflect the patient use of blood supply has exceeded blood donations, which has resulted in a one day or less supply for nearly all blood types and components.

Blood donors are urged to take 20-30 minutes out of their day and donate blood at a local center or mobile drive.

The center locations are:

Shreveport

8910 Linwood Avenue

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.673.1471

Bossier City

1523 Doctors Dr.

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.742.4636

Texarkana

1321 College Drive

Texarkana, TX 75503

903.794.3173



Mobile drives can be found: https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/zip.

Patients undergoing cancer treatment are the largest users of donated blood, in which case blood is vital to sustain the patient’s life.

Others may need a blood transfusion as a result of a blood disorder, surgery, sickle cell anemia, complications during childbirth, or a trauma accident.

LifeShare Blood Centers spokesperson Tenille T. Terry said, “There is no substitute for blood, that’s why we urge the public to donate before levels are critical.”

For more information call 800-256-4483 or visit www.lifeshare.org.