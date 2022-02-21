SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday is a big day for Shreveport-Bossier, as the Texas Street Bridge becomes the Bakowski Bridge of Lights.

“I’m extremely excited I grew up in this community when I think about the bridge being lit it takes me back to my childhood here whenever I would go downtown and see those bright lights,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said Monday.

“I think that’s going to be a tourist-bringer and for weddings, and the lights can go with the rhythm of music and all kinds of different colors, and I want to appreciate the Bakowski family for all they did,” said Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler.

A combination of funding for the $2.4M project to interactively illuminate the bridge with 375 color-kinetic LEDs and turn it into a work of public art came from a combination of public and private funding, including $1 million from Dr. George and Sandra Bakowski, who inspired the idea to relight the Texas Street Bridge.

Local optometrist, Dr. George Bakowski, and his wife donated $1 million to the project, which took four months to complete.

“The local community has supported me and my practice for 45 years, so I decided to give back to the community,” said Dr. George Bakowski. “Knowing that the bridge lights were out, my wife and I decided to light up the bridge again.”

The bridge holds 13,000 LED lights across 3,000 square feet. The switch will be flipped at a lighting ceremony Tuesday night after a daylong celebration that will begin with a mass wedding.

“So we are going to kick this off at 5 p.m. out here by the river at the Riverview Amphitheater, which is just over that way. And so we are going to have DJ’s we are going to have all kinds of fun for the kids the whole family arts market food trucks it’s going to be a real festival happening,” said Casey Jones Marketing director.

Event organizers are encouraging citizens to keep up the Bridge lighting ceremony on social media.

“The hashtag you have to remember, #LightItUpSB22222,” said Shreveport Regional Arts Council Director Pam Atchison, adding it’s “the only night in your lifetime to come down and celebrate the turn-on of all the lights.”