Limited visitation hours at Overton Brooks VA in Shreveport to begin on Aug. 24

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport will start limiting visitation on August 24 as it continues to monitor the number of COVID related illnesses in the state of Louisiana.

According to the medical center, the staff understands that family members and caregivers want to visit. As the Shreveport VA continues to expand health care services, starting Aug. 24, visiting hours will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week. Visitors may enter the hospital at the following locations:

The Basement South entrance across from the parking garage between 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Emergency Department between 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The following restrictions will be enforced to ensure patient, visitor, and employee safety.

Symptom screening and temperature monitoring will be performed upon entrance to the hospital.

Wearing a mask or face covering is required by everyone entering the facility.

All visitors must check-in at the nurse’s station on each floor.

Veterans are allowed only one visitor at a time. Please plan to have additional family or friends wait outside the building for their turn to visit.

If your Veteran shares a hospital room, then one visitor for each Veteran in the room is allowed. Visitors must remain masked when in a semi-private room with two patients.

Visitors are only allowed on non-COVID floors.

No visitors will be allowed in the Emergency Department, Intensive Care, or COVID positive patient care wards.

Visitors must be at least 12 years old.

Overnight visits are not allowed.

Outpatient caregivers will be granted access on a case-by-case basis by the Veteran’s Provider.

While visitation is allowed, for your safety, please limit movement through the hospital.

These visitation restrictions will remain in effect, while infection rates remain steady in the state of Louisiana. The Shreveport VA may, at any time, amend this visitation policy in the best interest of patient, visitor, and employee safety.

Please call if you have any questions or medical concerns at 318-990-5000 or 800-644-8370.

