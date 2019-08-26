Lines wrap around local Popeye’s for much-hyped chicken sandwich debut

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The inevitable long lines practically guaranteed by all the hype surrounding the introduction of a new chicken sandwich that sparked a social-media fueled rivalry with Chick-fil-A didn’t stop hungry customers from showing up at various Popeye’s locations around Shreveport-Bossier on the first day it became available locally.

From Youree Drive to Airline and North Market, customers reported hour-long waits and cars could be seen wrapping around Popeye’s locations and out into the main roadways.

Still, some locations didn’t seem to be prepared for the rush. Jordan Mitchell said he hadn’t been at the Youree Drive location for long before employees announced they had run out of buns. That was around 11:30 a.m.

“Just 10 minutes in line and they ran out of buns, man.”

The employees’ reaction, he says, was “Cheering, just cheering. Cause they know they don’t have to do nothing else for the rest of the day. Then that whole line in that store just disappeared.”

Mitchell says he’ll be back to try again, though.

