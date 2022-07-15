BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There will be no more detours for drivers who use Linton Rd. over Cypress Black Bayou now that a new bridge over the reservoir was officially declared open to traffic Friday afternoon.

The road reopened shortly after 4 p.m. Friday following a $5 million project that began in April of 2021. The project included the removal and replacement of the old bridge, as well as the construction of a new retaining wall and drainage structures.

The year-long project caused some frustrations for local drivers who were forced to take routes that took them 20 minutes out of their way, especially when the pandemic and supply chain issues delayed progress.

The bridge is owned and maintained by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

“This is wonderful for all the people who live in the areas around the lake,” Bossier Parish Administrator Butch Ford said in a Facebook post. “We appreciate their patience and understanding while this project was being completed. And one of the great things is the contractor was able to finish before the schools open this year.”

DOTD is also urging drivers to continue to drive carefully through the area as crews put the finishing touches on the project, asking them be on the lookout for crews and equipment that may remain on site.