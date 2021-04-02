LIST: 10 Shreveport restaurants offering Easter brunch Sunday

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ten Shreveport-Bossier restaurants will offer Easter Brunch on Sunday.

Local restaurants will serve up Easter Sunday brunches, some of which include bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, live music, specialty entrees and more.

Below is a listing of restaurants and their Easter Bruch Specialties:

Copeland’s of New Orleans

1665 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday

Guests can enjoy $15 bottomless mimosas and brunch on Saturday or Sunday. The brunch will feature an Easter bunny waffle dessert in addition to their standard brunch menu, which includes everything from omelets and egg Benedict to seafood platters and chicken and waffles, and more.

Flying Heart Brewing & Pub

700 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday

The brunch menu consists of various Stromboli dishes, including ham and cheese, veggie, carnitas and more. Recently, they released their new mimosa flight, which includes four different kinds.

Brunch 1925, Consortium Venue

1925 N Market St, Shreveport 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday

One of Shreveport’s newest family-friendly brunch spots, Brunch 1025 offers offering live hip-hop performances, jazz music and eclectic menu items, such as Hennessy wings and waffles, Cajun shrimp bread, fish and grits, Cap’n Crunch waffles and more.

Superior’s Steakhouse

855 Pierremont Rd #120, Shreveport

(318) 219-4123 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Sunday

An upscale brunch menu features favorites like grits and grillades, chicken and waffles, steak and eggs and more. Guests can enjoy a live pianist and peach Bellini’s in addition to mimosas and Bloody Mary’s. Reservations are required.

El Cabo Verde

1023 Provenance Pl Blvd #210, Shreveport

318) 603-3167 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday

The El Cabo Verde menu consists of traditional Mexican cuisine with breakfast and brunch ingredients, such as tacos, quesadillas, and enchiladas, as well as French toast with strawberries and cream.

The Hive

820 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday

This is a new restaurant located in Shreve City that offers a DJ, full bar, bottomless mimosas, as well as traditional brunch items and Soul Food. Their menu features chicken and waffles and omelets, as well as smothered porkchops, chicken spaghetti, and mac n’ cheese

Giuseppe’s Pastacaffe

920 Pierremont Rd #110, Shreveport 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Sunday

This Italian restaurant is offering a specialty menu in celebration of Easter. The menu will include carrot puree soup, ravioli, lamb shanks, crème brulee and more. Giuseppe’s also is offering family-size takeout orders of pastas, salads, and desserts.

2Johns Steak and Seafood

2151 Airline Dr, Bossier City

(318) 841-5646 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday

One of Bossier City’s finest restaurants is offering an Easter Sunday brunch with a specialty menu. There will be dining on the restaurant’s picturesque patio and courtyard for the ultimate spring experience. Reservations are required.

Marilynn’s Place

4041 Fern Ave, Shreveport 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday

A casual Cajun and Creole restaurant, Marilynn’s Place is located in Shreveport’s historic Highland neighborhood, serving shrimp and grits, po-boys, beignets red beans and rice, biscuits, andouille gravy and more. Diners can take advantage of drink-‘til-you-drown cocktails, which includes Bloody Mary’s, mimosas, screwdrivers and more.

Red River Brewpub

1200 Marshall St STE 500, Shreveport 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday

Step into Red River Brewpub for a casual Easter Sunday brunch. The brunch menu consists of everything from eggs Benedict to chicken cracklins, waffles and traditional breakfast spreads to breakfast burgers.

For more information about brunch spots in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org. For more information about upcoming events and experiences in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.SBFunGuide.com.