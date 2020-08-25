LIST: ArkLaTex school closures ahead of Hurricane Laura

(KTAL/KMSS) – Schools and college campuses around the ArkLaTex are announcing closures ahead of Hurricane Laura, which is expected to bring powerful wind gusts and heavy rain when it arrives Thursday morning.

GRADE SCHOOLS

Sabine Parish Schools will be dismissed early Wednesday and closed Thursday

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

Northwestern State University : All classes are canceled and officers are closed at all NSU campuses in Natchitoches, Alexandria, Leesville, and Shreveport.

: All classes are canceled and officers are closed at all NSU campuses in Natchitoches, Alexandria, Leesville, and Shreveport. LSU Shreveport: The LSUS campus will be closed on Thursday. All campus offices and facilities will be closed, and all face-to-face classes, including hybrid classes, will be canceled. Classes that are being taught online for this semester will continue as scheduled. The LSUS administration says they will continue to monitor weather conditions related to Hurricane Laura. A decision about campus operations on Friday will be announced on Thursday at approximately 2 p.m.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will close beginning noon, Wednesday, Aug. 26 and remain closed through Friday, Aug. 28.

Laura is expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane at landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border Wednesday night or early Thursday morning before moving into the ArkLaTex, possibly maintaining it’s hurricane strength through northwest Louisiana Thursday morning before weakening into a Tropical Storm as it moves into southern Arkansas during the afternoon.

According to the latest forecasts, the most significant impacts are expected along and east of the center of circulation (eye-wall), putting Louisiana and Arkansas in the corridor that will receive the worst weather.

Tropical Storm-force wind gusts between 45-70 miles per hour will be felt across much of the region, with some hurricane-force gusts (over 75 miles per hour) possible in northwest Louisiana during the morning hours.

These tropical systems also spin up tornadoes, which will be possible north and east of the eye in Louisiana and Arkansas. A track shift to the west would put more of the ArkLaTex in an area favorable for severe weather. The National Hurricane Center has a Hurricane Watch out for Natchitoches and Sabine parishes in Louisiana and a Tropical Storm Watch for the I-20 corridor.

