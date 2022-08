SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – School districts across the ArkLaTex are gearing up for the first day of school over the next few weeks, starting with Caddo K-8 schools on Wednesday.

That makes Caddo Parish the first district in the ArkLaTex to head back to school. Mena and Magnolia Public Schools have the latest start date on August 22.

Southwest Arkansas school start dates:

Northwest Louisiana school start dates:

East Texas school start dates: