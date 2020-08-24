LIST: Northwest Louisiana sandbag locations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The following cities and parishes are offering sandbags to residents to protect their homes from flash flooding in preparation for tropical storms that are expected to move into the ArkLaTex Thursday:
Bossier Parish
- Tuesday, Aug. 25
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Bossier City Public Works
3223 Old Shed Rd
- 15 sandbag limit per household
- Tuesday, Aug. 25
7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Caddo Parish Fleet Services,
1701 Monty Street
- 25 sandbags per car
- Tuesday, Aug. 25
7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- City of Shreveport Streets and Drainage / Public Works Department
3825 Mansfield Road
- 25 sandbags per car
Webster Parish
- Monday-Friday
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Webster Parish Police Jury Public Works barns:
532 Crichton Road, Sibley
6137 Hwy 2, Sarepta
- City of Minden and Springhill public works departments
