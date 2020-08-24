Radar

LIST: Northwest Louisiana sandbag locations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The following cities and parishes are offering sandbags to residents to protect their homes from flash flooding in preparation for tropical storms that are expected to move into the ArkLaTex Thursday:

Bossier Parish

  • Tuesday, Aug. 25
    8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Bossier City Public Works
    3223 Old Shed Rd
  • 15 sandbag limit per household

Caddo Parish

  • Tuesday, Aug. 25
    7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Caddo Parish Fleet Services,
    1701 Monty Street
  • 25 sandbags per car
  • Tuesday, Aug. 25
    7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • City of Shreveport Streets and Drainage / Public Works Department
    3825 Mansfield Road
  • 25 sandbags per car

Webster Parish

