Little Union Baptist Church honored with marker on Louisiana’s Civil Rights Trail

Shreveport’s Little Union Baptist Church added to Civil Rights Trail in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s Little Union Baptist Church is now an official stop on Louisiana Civil Rights Trail.

Little Union Baptist Church is the 3rd marker go up on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail.

Little Union Baptist Church is one of the last places where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preached before his assassination in 1968.

Little Union Baptist Church’ current pastor says the marker is also a great way to honor his father and Civil Rights pioneer Rev. C.C. McLain.

“Someone said today ‘I feel your dad’s presence. That he will live on,’ and we hope that others who made the sacrifice, that their contributions will live on” said Rev. C.E. McClain.

“It’s going to be important for tourism, but it’ll also tell a story of these great champions, heroic moments, and people, real champions that stood up in a difficult time,” said Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

Earlier this week, New Orleans restaurant Dooky Chase’s and the old state capitol building in Baton Rouge, were also honored with markers on the trail.

.@LouisianaLtGov Billy Nungesser here in Shreveport to add Little Union Baptist Church to the new Louisiana Civil Rights trail. pic.twitter.com/CrQztZtkyB — Brad Cesak (@bradcesak) May 7, 2021

The sites were selected by an Office of Tourism committee, including representatives of Southern and Grambling universities, from a pool of potential sites nominated by the public.

The project will eventually include 15 locations across the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.