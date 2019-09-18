Local church holding forum on security for ‘soft-targets’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Little Union Baptist Church is hosting a public forum Tuesday to discuss security needs for churches, daycares, and other soft targets, especially those who lack paid security services.

Featured presenters with be representatives from the Sheriffs Office of Caddo and Bossier Parishes Homeland Security, and the Shreveport Police Department among others.

Led by Pastor Dr. Clifford McLain, the purpose of the meeting is to help organizations prepare for any possible attempted attacks in view of recent gun violence in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

The meeting was set to get underway at Little Union Baptist Church on Milam Street in Shreveport on Tuesday, Sept. 18 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

