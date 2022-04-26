BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler will announce his pick for Bossier City police chief Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement will happen at 1 p.m. in front of Bossier City police headquarters. The decision comes a little over a month after the test scores were announced.

A total of five applicants interviewed with the mayor and took the civil service exam. All applicants passed with an 85 or above.

The applicants are:

Sgt. Jeremy Kennedy

Sgt. Michael Jones, Shreveport Police Department

Sgt. Charles Bridges

Sgt. Daniel Haugen

Sgt. Christopher Estess, Provisional Chief

Estess has been serving as the provisional chief ever since Shane McWilliams was reassigned to the reception desk by Chandler in July. Chandler then announced McWilliams’ retirement in January.

Jones originally applied for the Shreveport police chief position but Mayor Adrian Perkins chose Chief Wayne Smith who was already serving as the interim police chief. After Perkins’ decision, Jones applied for the Bossier City police chief position.