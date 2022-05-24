SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport‘s police chief will be officially be sworn in on Tuesday morning, a couple of months after Mayor Adrian Perkins announced his pick.

Chief Wayne Smith will take the oath of office at 11 a.m.

Perkins announced his pick in late January during a press conference. “We had the confidence in Smith to lead our city,” Perkins said.

Smith has applied for the chief position twice before and was one of nine applicants. He will replace Ben Raymond after he was forced to step down amid criticism of his leadership.