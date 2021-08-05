NWLA hospital, healthcare leaders hold briefing on COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Adrian Perkins will be joined by hospital and healthcare leaders for a briefing Thursday afternoon to update the public on the impact of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the delta variant and low vaccination rates.

According to a statement released by the mayor’s office ahead of the briefing, COVID patients have increased 141 percent in Region 7 hospitals during the previous two weeks. As of Wednesday, 218 COVID patients were reported in area hospitals. Fifty of those were new patients admitted the previous day.

Oschner Health officials said Thursday that they have seen a 73 percent increase in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients over the last week, and that there were around 520 employees in the Ochsner Health System who tested positive for COVID-19 and are out on quarantine.

According to the dashboard launched this week by the Willis Knighton Health System, there are 90 patients in their hospitals with COVID-19. Of those, 77 are unvaccinated and 13 are vaccinated.

The dashboard will be updated daily.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!