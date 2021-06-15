LIVE: Shreveport police chief holds news conference on weekend operation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond is set to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon on this past weekend’s joint operations that netted a number of arrests.

SPD has not released any details on the nature of the operation or how many arrests were made, but a spokesperson for the department said Chief Raymond will address those questions during the 3:30 p.m. news conference.

The pictures below show guns that were seized by the Shreveport Police Department in the weekend operation.









Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.