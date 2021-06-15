LIVE: Shreveport police chief holds news conference on weekend operation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond is set to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon on this past weekend’s joint operations that netted a number of arrests.
SPD has not released any details on the nature of the operation or how many arrests were made, but a spokesperson for the department said Chief Raymond will address those questions during the 3:30 p.m. news conference.
The pictures below show guns that were seized by the Shreveport Police Department in the weekend operation.
Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.