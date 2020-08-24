Caddo sheriff, emergency officials hold briefing on Marco, Laura storm preps

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sheriff Steve Prator, director of Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and other local officials held a briefing Monday after a Unified Command Group meeting for Caddo Parish on preparations for severe weather that could come into the ArkLaTex this week from Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

While Marco has weakened and is not expected to make a significant impact in Northwest Louisiana, Prator warned that Laura’s predicted impacts could be significant for the region.

“The one we’re concerned about is Laura, which is going to be a hurricane. It’s going to be hitting sometime Wednesday, so we know that sometime Wednesday evening that we could start feeling some real impacts from that. We feel like, with the current projections, that it’s going to be maybe 50 to 60 mph winds here and that we could get a total of four to six inches of rain for the week and that includes if we get some from Marco.”

Prator said Caddo Parish is prepared for “anything that comes up as best we can,” but asked that the public do its part.

“We just want to remind everyone to do the same thing that we always say when we get up here. If you see barricades, don’t drive around ’em. If there’s flash flooding, take care that you don’t cause us more work and you more danger by driving on roads that are flooded. Do the things that makes sense, just common sense, that’s all we’re asking and don’t put more on us as far as first responders. Don’t put more on us than we have already with people that have accidents and things that they couldn’t prevent.”

The sheriff said no flooding issues are expected along the Red River, as levels are at a “safe level” of about 14 feet.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said the city is also monitoring levels on Cross Lake in case it needs to be opened up to ease the risk of backwater flooding. The city is also clearing out drainage ditches ahead of potential flash flooding and checking the pumps at water and sewerage plants to make sure they are fully operational. Perkins also said the Shreveport Police Department’s lake patrol is ready to go “if anything bad happens,” along with Shreveport Fire Department Search and Rescue Teams.

Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday morning at the Caddo Parish Fleet Services, 1701 Monty Street and from the City of Shreveport Streets and Drainage / Public Works Department at 3825 Mansfield Road.

Both locations limit 25 sandbags per car. Caddo Parish Administrator Woody Wilson asked those who can to help senior citizens who might need them.

Typically, inmates fill the sandbags at those locations but because statewide coronavirus and Department of Corrections restrictions won’t allow it, Prator says the parish is getting them from the National Guard at Camp Minden.

“They have an abundance of sandbags there, so Caddo Parish is sending vehicles over there to pick up 25,000 sandbags to bring over here for the City of Shreveport. and the Parish of Caddo, so we’re thankful for the National Guard and what they do there. and it helps us at a time when we can’t be filling up sandbags and they have more bags there if we need those.”

Sheriff Prator also noted that a Shreveport Fire Department Search and Rescue Team has also been sent to South Louisiana to stage for possible rescue operations there. They can be called back if the situation develops where they are needed locally, Prator said. A Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office team is also preparing for deployment to the south if needed.

