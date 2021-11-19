Live United Bowl teams announced

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl teams were announced at a press conference Wednesday held at Arkansas High School.

The annual bowl will feature Southeastern Oklahoma State University from Durant, OK, and Emporia State University from Emporia, Kansas.

Each team will bring at least 90 players to Texarkana for their three-day visit.

“It is about putting people in the hotel rooms and people eating at your restaurant to make your community thrive, and by the benefactor of that, we’re also able to raise money for the United Way by the proceeds of these ticket sales for this game,” said Texarkana, Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown.

Brown says over the last year, the bowl has raised about $80,000 for the United Way of Greater Texarkana and they’re hoping to reach $100,000 this year.

This year’s game will be played Saturday, December 4, at Texarkana Arkansas School District’s Razorback Stadium with a noon kick-off.

Tickets are on sale now at any Farmers Bank & Trust location, any Mil-Way Federal Credit Union location, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, or the United Way of Greater Texarkana office or can be purchased online at www.liveunitedbowl.com.