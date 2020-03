Some tense moments give way to a happy ending when several head of cattle were rescued from flooded Twelve Mile Bayou in Caddo Parish.

On Monday the cattle were caught in rising water along I-49 North between North Market and Hwy. 173 exits.

Some of the cows were in water over their heads and trying to stay afloat. Others were tangled in heavy underbrush.

The Livestock Patrol roped the cows and used boats manned by the CPSO Marine Unit to pull them to safety.