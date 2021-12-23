Local activist groups help tenants relocate from Woodlawn Terrace Apartments amid management complaints

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two local activist groups are helping tenants relocate from the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments amid controversy over management at the complex after residents said the living conditions are deplorable.

Carla Collins, the founder of Be The Village, an organization focusing on community activism, said out of 172 active residents at the apartment complex, 75 have signed up to get help relocating.

“Of that amount so far total we have been able to relocate five as of yesterday and we have one pending next week,” Collins said.

Collins also said she wants residents to get familiar with calling 211 and from there they can take advantage of multiple resources like housing assistance and finding food.

Collins says her organization has teamed up with People’s Promise to get help for tenants who want to move.

“We are assisting with like deposits, assisting with getting the utilities transferred and you know pots, pans things of that nature.”

Lentravius Carson, one of the tenants at Woodlawn Terrace Apartments, said Collins is trying to help him get into a better housing situation.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on like molds and stuff and they are trying to evict people and all that,” Carson said.

Carson, who has been living at the complex for a little over a year, says he’s ready to go.

“‘Cause they don’t like to fix nothing, but they be ready for their money and stuff. How that go, I don’t know.”

Peoples Promise founder Breka Peoples is also encouraging tenants to register to vote.

“Look at what’s going on at Woodlawn Terrace. I haven’t seen no officials step up and seeing our people in dying needs.”

She said on Thursday she was able to register 42 people at the apartment complex to vote.

“When it’s time to go to the polls, I’m going to pick them up and take them to the polls to make sure these people are out of office.”