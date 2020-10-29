Local activist turns herself in to authorities on warrant for ‘prohibited acts’ during early voting

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A local activist who was accused of prohibited acts during early voting has turned herself in this morning to authorities.

Breka Peoples, who organized some of the Black Lives Matters protests in the ArkLaTex, turned herself in Thursday to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office after being issued two warrants by Louisiana State Police.

Peoples was charged with two counts of acts prohibited during early voting or on election day.

The charges stem from an incident that was caught on video involving Peoples on Oct. 24 outside of the DeSoto Parish Library on 109 Crosby St. in Mansfield.

Peoples and 100 men in suits, some of whom were pastors, showed up at the library to cast their votes. A short while later the DeSoto Parish Registrar, Amanda Rayne, addressed the crowd and asked Peoples to leave the property.

Rayne accused Peoples of trying to hold an organized protest at the polling site.

According to the warrant, Peoples had a bull horn and remained on the property after she was warned by Raynes and DPSO deputies. The warrant also stated that Peoples failed to cease her activities after voting and was in clear violation of the law.

Peoples denies those charges.

Peoples turned herself in Thursday and was released on $1,000 bond. She has to return to court on Dec. 9.

