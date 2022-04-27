NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport attorney and mediator has been appointed to temporarily fill the First Judicial District Court (Caddo Parish) seat vacated by Craig Marcotte, who was elected to Louisiana’s Second Circuit Court of Appeals in March.

In a unanimous vote, Louisiana Supreme Court Justices appointed Don Weir Jr. as Judge pro tempore from May 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022, or until a special election to fill the vacancy can be held.

Marcotte, who was elected to his third six-year term to the Section 2, District 1 seat in November 2020, had four years remaining in his six-year term when he was elected to the higher court.

Weir, who has previously served by appointment as both Judge ad hoc and Judge pro tempore on the Shreveport City Court, will serve in the family division on the district court, according to a press release from the state Supreme Court.

He comes to family court well-qualified, having served as a mediator since 1998, and from 2016 to 2020, he volunteered to represent minors in child protection cases at Caddo Parish Juvenile Court.

A native of Shreveport, where he attended public schools, Weir graduated with honors from both Washington & Lee University in 1972 and LSU Law School in 1975.

In 2017, Weir received the Shreveport Bar Association’s Professionalism Award.

When he completes his appointment, Weir plans to return to his private legal practice.