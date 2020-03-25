Local Bossier church is taking the task of continuing feeding program for students

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Northpoint Community Church set up a food drive at Plantation Park Elementary, which was once a pick up location for the grab and go lunch system put on by the bossier school board.

“As a board member we’re super happy there are organizations out there that step up and give donations, because that is something that is very badly needed at this point,” said Dennis Bamburg, president of the Bossier Parish School Board.

The church is providing breakfast, lunch, and dinner to any child 18 and younger. All the food they’re giving out is donated by the community.

“There’s families with 6 kids.. 8 kids and if someone else doesn’t step in an fill that gap they’re not going to eat,”said Clarrissa Stephens, Associate Pastor Northpoint Community Church.

Plantation Park Elementary principal, Tonya Hilburn, says even though schools are closed, they’re still going to take care of their school families.

“We’re a family, and family’s take care of each other through every storm, every joy, everything we take care of one another. And I think this just represents what we do for our kids, no matter what the circumstance is our families know we are going to pull together and take care of each other,” said Tonya Hilburn, Plantation Park Elementry Principal.

Different groups from the church will be stationed at three different Bossier Parish schools on Friday giving away a week worth of food.

Friday food drives will be from 10a.m-12p.m.

Food Drive locations:

Plantation Park Elmentary

Bossier Elementary

Central Park Elementary

