Local broadcast legend Bob Griffin passes away at 85

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local broadcasting legend Bob Griffin passed away Monday at the age of 85 following complications from a recent illness.

A pioneer in local television, the Fort Smith, Arkansas native started his television career at KSLA in 1961. He went on to spend 47 years there. From his early years of covering both sports and weather and hosting the children’s television show Bob and His Buddies to concentrating solely on sports at the height of his career, Griffin earned his reputation as a living legend in the ArkLaTex.

Bob Griffin hosted Bob and His Buddies, a children’s television show, on KSLA in the early 1960s. (Photo courtesy: KSLA Archives)

After leaving KSLA in 2008, Griffin continued doing what he loved on local television and radio, producing regular features on KTBS in addition to covering local sports and anchoring weekend newscasts. He also hosted a weekly Christian radio show on KEEL, along with commentary and daily a minute-long feature, “People to Meet, Places to Go, and Things to See and Do.” He sought to feature what he called “Senior Survivors, older men and women who stay active and do interesting things,” which he demonstrated personally and professionally right up until his illness.

Griffin remained actively involved in the community and spent years promoting the positive things about the ArkLaTex through his work in print, television, and radio as well as public speaking engagements. He was named Shreveport-Bossier City “Goodwill Ambassador” because of his work in promoting both cities, and he was honored by Shreveport-Bossier Community Renewal with the prestigious “Bridge Award” for his contributions to his community.

Griffin also served on the Board of directors of the Ark-La-Tex Sports Museum of Champions and the M.S. McNaughton North Louisiana Chapter of the National Football Foundation/College Hall of Fame.

On learning of Griffin’s passing, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins shared his memories Monday night of volunteering together at Community Renewal and recalled how Griffin had urged him to start a Senior Advisory Council.

“I am going to remain committed to that endeavor and name the Senior Advisory Council in his honor. Bob Griffin is a Shreveport icon and he will be missed. He was one of the best reasons to #LoveShreveport”

Among many honors, Bob Griffin was recognized for distinguished service and lifetime achievements by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters and the Louisiana Sportswriters Association. In 2018, the Mid-America Chapter of the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences inducted Bob into the Gold Circle for his contribution to television broadcasting.

He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, two daughters, and 10 grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

