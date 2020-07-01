Local business gives BPSO extra protection to help battle COVID-19

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has received some much-needed equipment to help in the fight against COVID-19.

According to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, Chris Cox, the store manager at the Bossier City Home Depot, donated personal protective equipment to BPSO.

The donation included face shields, filters, respirators, and N95 masks.

Cox said this is their way of helping those on the frontlines battling the coronavirus.

Sheriff Whittington said, “We want to thank you guys for the generous donation. Items like these will go very far in helping us do our jobs while operating with the COVID-19 restrictions.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.