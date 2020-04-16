Local business owners see COVID-19 related insurance claims denied

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Some local business owners are seeing their COVID-19 related insurance claims denied, according to one local lawyer.

Curtis Joseph Jr., a partner with the Winchell & Joseph Law Firm, says he has spoke with multiple business owners who have had their claims denied.

“Basically the insurance companies are denying these claims wholesale,” Joseph said. “The insurance industry has tremendous influence, and they’re basically kind of convincing a lot of business owners to not even bring these claims.”

One of the biggest reasons for denials is lack of property damages, according to Joseph. He says coverage comes down to the language in the policies.

“Some policies may determine business income,” Joseph said. “Some may determine loss of income or business interruption or other expenses.”

If you are a business owner and are planning to file an insurance claim, Joseph recommends to show the loss of income.

“We would recommend to any potential business owner that would like to bring a claim is to keep track of their expenses, that they gather their tax information, and other documents to prove up, or quantify, their loss,” said Joseph.