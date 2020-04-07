Local businesses give back to service industry workers

Great Raft Brewing has raised over $11,000 for out of work industry workers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – “I didn’t expect this to grow as big as it has.”

Bob Thames, North Louisiana and East Texas Brand Ambassador for Great Raft Brewing, wanted to give back to out of work bartenders. What started off as a plan to help one or two people quickly grew beyond what Thames could have imagined.

“We wanted to raise a couple hundred bucks for one or two people, next thing I knew, we had raised over $4500.”

That number continues to climb.

“As of today, we’re over $11,000 dollars, which means we’ve been able to give 110 workers a $100 hand shake,” says Thames. “And we’re not done.”

Joining in on the venture is Kyle Baudoin, operator of L.E. and Chalk. His bi-monthly program “Support City” highlights people in the community doing great things.

“We saw what Bob was doing and we wanted to bring attention to that,” says Baudoin.

Proceeds of the “Support City” shirt are funneled right back into Thames’ charity.

For more information on how you can help these two businesses give back, visit https://www.supportcityla.com/ and check out the Great Raft Brewery raffle info below.