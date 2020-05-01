Shreveport-Bossier businesses looking to open doors Friday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With Governor John Bel Edwards easing some restrictions on the stay at home order, several locally owned clothing stores are looking to cash in.

Starting Friday in Louisiana, all shopping malls will be allowed to offer curbside shopping, but the Louisiana Boardwalk will not be offering it.

KTAL/KMSS reached out to Mall St. Vincent and Pierre Bossier Mall and did not receive a response as of news time Thursday.

Small businesses like K Couture Boutique in Bossier City look forward to opening for business. The owner Kim Tran says graduation time is normally a busy time for them, so they’ve missed out on those sales this year.

“Everyone been excited, very excited to come pick it up and come shopping. Everyone really excited, they’re waiting for it.”

Starting May 1st non-essential retail businesses can open with all employees wearing masks

and no more than 10 people will be allowed inside.

