Local car enthusiast donates car to benefit three local charities

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Car enthusiast John Treadaway has been working on cars in Shreveport-Bossier for over 40 years. He came across a 1968 Ford Mustang in Haughton that had a tree growing through it. After buying the car, he envisioned a plan to restore the Mustang and do something good with it.

“I wanted to do something for the city. I have always had a passion for helping kids,” said Treadaway.

“Treadaway and his team wanted to find local charities. Treadaway and I talked about what charities were available,” said Amy Herron, Executive Director of CHRISTUS Foundation.

The proceeds from the “Mustang for Good Raffle” will be equally shared with three local nonprofits. Holy Angels supports individuals with disabilities. The CARA Center and Gingerbread House work with children who have been abused.

“My wife and I went to visit the Gingerbread House. I couldn’t believe some of the stories we heard,” said Treadaway.

Over the last eighteen months, Treadaway and his team spent a lot of hard restoring the vintage car. “Everything on the car is new. We wanted the person who wins the car be able to drive to California.”

The “Mustang for Good Raffle” will be able to restore the lives of many children and families in Shreveport-Bossier.

“When you think of a child who has suffered from abuse, they may not see themselves as a precious human. The non profits are giving them life again,” said Herron.

The drawing for the car will take place on September 5 at 2 p.m. Raffle tickets are $50. For more information about the event, click here.

