DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel is honoring those who served our country with a special Veterans Day buffet.

The free lunch buffet will be provided from 11 a..m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

The meal will be offered to active and retired military. Veterans must present their military ID.

Horseshoe Bossier City is also offering a complimentary meal to all Veterans and active-duty personnel with a valid Military I.D. from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at The Spread Buffet.