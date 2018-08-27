Local church celebrates and honors local military and first responders

BOSSIER CITY, La - 'Honoring our Heroes' was the theme of Sunday church service at First Baptist Bossier. All members of police, fire, military and their families where invited to the service.

There were two special guests, who talked about their life, Washington D.C. Capital Police officer, David Bailey and former United States Air Force man, Spencer Stone.

Pastor Brad Jurkovich of First Baptist Church Bossier says, "we want to reach out to this part of our community, and let them know, you are not alone. That we love you, we are here for you, we want to encourage them, bless them and let them know they are awesome."

Three people where honored with the 'Hero Of The Year' award, a Shreveport fire man, a Bossier parish sheriff deputy, and a U.S. Air Force airman.

This is a yearly event so the 'Honoring our Heroes' will be back in August 2019.