Local church ensures children around the world will have a Christmas this year

At NBC 6 News Faith Matters and that’s why we are recognizing a local church that is going above and beyond to ensure children around the world have a Christmas to celebrate.

Thousands of gift boxes line the pews in one of the chapels at First Baptist Bossier on Texas Street in Bossier City.

It’s part of their annual drive for “Operation Christmas Child” a cause founded by the international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse.



The boxes are filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies.



They’ll be delivered to more than 100 countries.

“The first thing that I think they feel is love,” said Linda Rhodes, the Regional Operational Strategist for Operation Christmas Child. “Many of them are in dire situations. They are in war-torn countries. They are in orphanages or even sometimes in a family that they just don’t feel loved. Many of them have never received a present of any kind in their life.”

The boxes are still being counted, but it is anticipated First Bossier parishioners gave over 5,000 kids a gift box.