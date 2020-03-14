Shreveport churches adjust services in light of coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Churches are traditionally one of the largest weekly gathering places and major changes can now be expected. Church leaders are looking ahead to how to continue services while still providing a safe place of worship.

Special measures will be taken during Sunday’s church services at Praise Temple of Shreveport because of the coronavirus.

“I just ask everyone just to wave. Wave. Greet everyone. Catch each other’s attention. I know some people are elbow bumping. We don’t even do that. Just wave because we want everyone to be comfortable.”

Min. Matthew Jones is putting up these signs at all entrances at Church of Christ Carriage Oaks. They’re advising members to wash their hands when they enter and exit the building and to avoid physical contact.

“It’s hard to be at church and be six to eight feet from everybody so the reality is we know there’s going to be members who are not going to feel comfortable right now being here.”

Pastor Brad Jurkovich of First Bossier wants those who show up for church Sunday to know they’re working to keep them safe.

“On our campus we’re making sure everything is as clean as can be. We do that all the time already but we’re doing even extra measures.”

He’s also encouraging members to gather virtually on Facebook or on their website.

“We are going to gather. We are going to pray and we’re going to make sure we’re ministering to people as best we can.”

Praise Temple will be providing meals to children living in nearby communities and are now taking donations.

Jones says they’re making provisions to ensure their elderly members have all necessities if they’re forced to remain at home.

