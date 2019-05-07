Local churches help people avoid payday loan debt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Six years ago, a group of Shreveport churches started a program to help people in the Highland neighborhood escape payday loan debt.

Since then, the Hand Up loan program has helped more than 80 people secure more than $130,000 in lower interest rate loans.

Dozens of new beginnings have been funded by faith.

“I was on drugs. I was on alcohol,” said Clydell Hall. “Now I have my own home. I own two cars, two jobs.” One of those jobs is at Highland Center Ministries. It’s where Hall found help when he desperately needed it.

He was a homeless veteran who needed a car to get to school and work. He was able to get a $2,500 loan through the Hand Up Loan Program.

“What we do is work together to provide good, effective alternatives, where they can be involved in something that is going to build their credit and build their lives,” said John Henson, Pastor, Church for the Highlands.

Henson is not only a pastor but is also the leader of Highland Center Ministries and founder of the Hand Up Loan Program, which provides an alternative to high-interest payday loans.

The program started in July 2013.

“One of our church members was noticing how many payday loan places were here in the neighborhood,” shared Henson. ” Just looking within a mile radius of this building there were 12 businesses that he counted.”