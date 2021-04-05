Local churches open their doors for worship on Easter Sunday one year after COVID shutdown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One year after coronavirus changed everything, local churches welcomed back their members on Easter Sunday.

The message was hope as churches were able to fully congregate since last year’s COVID restrictions made service virtual-only.

“It was so exciting to have so many people here, after this whole year not being able to have Easter services last year, we had two this morning, and really not knowing what to expect,” First Baptist Bossier Worship Pastor Eddie Colvin said.

Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Theron Jackson said the true meaning and importance of Easter is why he opened the church doors for Sunday’s service only.

“It’s almost like we having to reconfigure fellowship, you know we’ve been so isolated and alienated from each other over the course of the last year that fellowship feels funny,” Pastor Jackson said.

“Today is the ultimate symbolism when we really remember and set aside to remember a time for that sacrifices so today even in the sermon today was that the resurrection still has meaning.”