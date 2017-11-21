Local coach behind bars for sex crimes against a juvenile

UPDATE:

A local rugby coach who was arrested on juvenile sex charges in New Orleans earlier this week has been extradited back to Shreveport.

On Tuesday 55-year-old Samuel Brock, director of the SHARK Rugby Club in Shreveport, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

U.S. Marshals arrested Brock in New Orleans on Monday after Shreveport Police obtained a warrant charging him with five counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Brock’s arrest was a joint effort between the Shreveport Police Department, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Eastern District of Louisiana U.S. Marshals.

Brock has been charged with two counts of molestation of a juvenile and three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student. His bond has been set at $1.25 million.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A local rugby coach has been arrested on juvenile sexual abuse charges in New Orleans.

Sam Brock, 55, director of the SHARK Rugby Club in Shreveport, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in New Orleans this afternoon.

Friday, Shreveport police obtained a warrant charging Brock with five counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines, public information officer for the Shreveport Police Department, Brock’s arrest was a joint effort between the Shreveport Police Department, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Eastern District of Louisiana U.S. Marshals.

Brock is being held on $1,250,000 bond. He will be extradited back to Caddo Parish where he will face two counts of child molestation and three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.