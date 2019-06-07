Local commissioners honor WW2 veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/ KMSS)-In Shreveport, people honored D-Day veterans to commemorate the 75th Anniversary.

It's been seven decades since U.S. Forces stormed the beaches of Normandy.

And this afternoon the Caddo Parish Commission celebrated survivors and those who passed.



During the meeting, they played footage from the war and thanked service members. During the meeting, they played footage from the war and thanked service members for their contributions.

"A lot of people sacrificed their lives for our freedom. That we continue to enjoy today and not only Americans but throughout the world," said Woodrow Wilson, Caddo Parish Administrator.

More than 4,000 allied soldiers died during the attack and more than half of those who died were Americans.

