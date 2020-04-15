Local community organization continues to help kids even while their doors are closed

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – With doors closing at many community organizations due to the coronavirus pandemic, one organization is still finding ways to help the community.

“Serving kids is what we do. We offer that safe and supervised environment,” said Vanessa Brown Executive Director for the Boys & Girls Club in Shreveport.

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club is still helping the community kids even with their doors shut.

“We’re able each Thursday to give them a hot meal, plus a shelf like meal which will take them through the weekend until they can get back to their designated school for the weekly meals on Monday,” said Brown.

Lt. Jamal Ellis with The Salvation Army says, “the community that we serve, a lot of times they’re underserved, so we’re glad we’re still able to be there, to make sure they have what they need.”

Giving hundreds of kids fresh meals every week, whether they’re in the club or not. Donations from the food bank are packaged by the staff at the boys and girls club.

“All five food groups with in each meal, just to make sure they’re getting proper nutrients they need when coming to Boys & Girls Club,” said Brown.

With inspirational hand written messages on each bag to keep spirits high.

“So one of the coaches did a basketball drill workout that you can do by yourself, one of my other staff he puts bible verses on the bags,” Brown said.

While school is out kids are given a small homework assignment with their meals, which if completed leads to a sweet prize.

“They might get a writing assignment, or a math, or reading, but it’s something that will slow down the gap of learning loss.”

It’s their way of keeping the kids on the right path.

“They need that, we want to set them up for success as much as possible,” said Brown.

The feeding will be Thursday from 2 to 3 p-m at the Boys & Girls Club on Greenwood Rd in Shreveport.

If you would like to donate to the Boys & Girls Club they are looking for food and laptops so kids can turn in their homework assignments.

