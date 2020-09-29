Neighbors organize fundraiser for family of Shreveport woman killed in crash

SHRVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One community is coming together to raise money for the family of a resident who was killed in a car accident last Wednesday on Interstate 20.

The River Oaks Home Associations said Kim Cannon loved food truck night. Her neighborhood decided to dedicate this Monday to her family.

Neighbors said Cannon was sweet and didn’t bother anyone. Downtown Brown’s Barbeque food truck is dedicating about 15-20 percent of the proceeds raised will be donated.

“Because we are a homeowners association we can’t directly donate to the family. So because we can’t do that we come together with our food trucks and food truck coordinator and came up with this event so that they raise the money and we can immediately gift it to the family,” said Elissa Little, Asst. Manager of HOA River Oaks Home Association.

The event is from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday night. There’s picnic tables set up for people to sit down and eat outside.

Family and friends also set up a memorial for October 11th.

