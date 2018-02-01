Local couple charged with abusing 4-year-old

A man and woman have been arrested for physically abusing a 4-year-old girl in their care.

This week 2-year-old Kamre’ Taylor and 22-year-old Antonio Nobles were taken into custody after warrants were obtained by Caddo Parish deputies.

A Department of Children and Family Services employee reported the abuse to the Sheriff’s Office after the girl was taken to University Health following a seizure.

Medical personnel examined the child and said she had ligature marks on her wrist, loop-shaped scars on her thighs, a head injury, and was malnourished.

DCFS removed the girl and three siblings, ages 7, 2, and 8 months, from the home.

Taylor and Noble were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for second-degree cruelty to juveniles.