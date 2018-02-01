Breaking News
Louisiana confirms first case of coronavirus

Local couple charged with abusing 4-year-old

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Taylor & Nobles composite 2-1-18_1517517644635.JPG.jpg

A man and woman have been arrested for physically abusing a 4-year-old girl in their care.

This week 2-year-old Kamre’ Taylor and 22-year-old Antonio Nobles were taken into custody after warrants were obtained by Caddo Parish deputies.

A Department of Children and Family Services employee reported the abuse to the Sheriff’s Office after the girl was taken to University Health following a seizure. 

Medical personnel examined the child and said she had ligature marks on her wrist, loop-shaped scars on her thighs, a head injury, and was malnourished.

DCFS removed the girl and three siblings, ages 7, 2, and 8 months, from the home.

Taylor and Noble were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for second-degree cruelty to juveniles.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss