Local credit union employee locked up for theft

A local credit union employee was arrested after she allegedly stole money from customers, including one who was deceased.

Kesha Kestler, 29, of Shreveport, was in charge of dormant accounts and used her position to steal more than $49,000 from those accounts by issuing fraudulent checks to herself and wiring money into other accounts.

The thefts were discovered when the heirs to the deceased member contacted the bank about their dormant account.

Investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force arrested Kestler and booked her into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of theft. Her bond has been set at $25,000.