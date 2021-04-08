Curbside pickup demand grows in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Curbside pickup has become popular during the coronavirus pandemic, but many companies implemented it well before the outbreak.

The curbside pickup assistance helped companies serve customers who were avoiding crowds. Many consumers were forced to use curbside for the first time like Dorian Ford.

Ford only wanted some breadsticks from Olive Garden; only one problem: they were only doing curbside.

She used it and liked it, and Ford says she still uses it and insists her mother whose health is compromised only uses curbside for groceries or other necessities.

Brookshires District Vice President Jay Holmes says the increase in demand for curbside has created new jobs across all the Brookshires locations.

The National Report Federation issued a report in which they predict curbside is here to stay and more people will use it in the future.