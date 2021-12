SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - The temperature roller coaster is reaching the top of the track today as we'll likely break record highs this afternoon, a big drop is coming as highs will fall into the 50s tomorrow on what will turn into a rainy and chilly Saturday.

The front that brought the scattered thunderstorms yesterday is moving north into central Arkansas and Oklahoma and carrying most of the rain away from the ArkLaTex. Our temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s this morning, and we'll warm into the 70s and low 80s this afternoon. The forecast high of 80° in Shreveport would set a new record for the date, and 78° would tie the record in Texarkana. It will also remain extremely humid and breezy, with a south wind gusting up to 20 to 25 miles per hour.