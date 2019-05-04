Local dermatologist offers free skin cancer screenings

Dermatologist use the month of May to raise awareness about the deadlist form of skin cancer.

So a local clinic looks to help the public with a free event.

Melanoma is a serious skin condition that arises when pigment cells mutate and become cancerous. Just five sunburns in your life can greatly increase you chances of developing it. It effects all races and ages.

“Certain Asian and African American patients will often develope what we call acral melanoma or melanomas on the hands and feet and around the finger nails and toe nails. So those are special places to look in those special populations. But again it does discriminate,” said Dr. Sarah Baker, dermatologist Ark-La-Tex Dermatology.

Dr. Baker said if you notice a mole on your body looks out of the ordinary or irritated to have a doctor examine it immediately. But it does not often start with a mole.

“Most melanomas form on an area of skin that didn’t have a mole before. Only about 30 percent of melanomas develop in a pre existing mole,” Baker said.

She said prevention is key and if a melanoma is caught in the first month, the cure rate is a lot higher.

“Avoiding tanning beds. They should not be around anymore. I mean that is a carcinogen. If you do tanning beds you should know you’re taking the risk of getting melanoma or other skin cancers,” Baker said.

She stresses to avoid the sun, seek shade, and wear sun protective clothing. Always wear sunscreen on the face, neck, hands and arms with at least a SPF 30 and above.

“There’s a chemical blocking sunscreen that absorbs the sun’s rays and there is a physical blocking sunscreen with zinc oxidize or titanium oxide where the sun bounces off and reflects. They’re both great,” Baker said.

Ark-La-Tex Dermatology will host a free skin cancer screening for their Melanoma Monday event.

“We really hopefully pick up something abnormal or needs to be treated and get you to take care of that as soon as possible,” Baker said.

The free general skin examine is all day this Monday. You can call Ark-La-Tex Dermatology at 318-212-3440 or the Bossier City office at 318-212-7800. Or you can just walk-in.