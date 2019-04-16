Local family clears first hurdle in getting state law changed in honor of their daughter

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local family who’s daughter died following a car accident has cleared the first hurdle in getting state law changed on how accident scenes are processed.

In November of 2017, 4 year-old Katie Grantham died from injuries she suffered in a car crash on Benton Road near Kingston in Bossier City.

Because Katie later died in the hospital, and not at the scene, the driver of the other vehicle was not drug tested.

He passed a field sobriety test, but when local authorities later searched his truck, methamphetamine, pills and alcohol were found.

Katie’s family is pushing for the passage of SB 138. It would allow blood to be draw for testing when a victim’s life hangs in the balance.

Katie’s mother, Morgan Grantham, testified before the State Senate Criminal Justice Committee today.

“Because the victim was still alive and wasn’t deceased for several days there was no probable cause to get a search warrant to draw blood. Katie was alive when there was an opportunity for drug testing, and state law does not require troopers to have blood drawn in those circumstances,” said Morgan Grantham to the committee. “His blood wasn’t tested because Katie wasn’t dead yet.”

Katie’s bill passed the committee Tuesday morning.

It now will most likely moves on to the State Senate Finance Committee for consideration.