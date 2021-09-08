Liberty Garden: How a local father and son brought a piece of twin towers to Bossier City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS – When Tom Lawson, then president of Keep Bossier Beautiful, visited a 9/11 memorial in Indianapolis and saw two steel beams from the twin towers of the World Trade Center displayed he was moved. He told his son, Scott, they had to get a piece here in Bossier City.

As it turned out, it would not be easy. At first, they were told there was no metal available for Bossier City. But then came a break.

“In 2015, randomly we get an email from the art preservation society and the Port of Authority of New York and New Jersey that they got metal again that’s available,” Scott Lawson said.

The 16-foot beam was delivered on June 23, 2015. It put the finishing touch on the monument in Memorial Gardens.

Tom Lawson says he hopes people are moved when they see the artifact in Bossier City.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss