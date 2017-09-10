Local firefighters deploy for Irma

Firefighters from Shreveport and Bossier City left headed out this morning to help with Hurricane Irma relief in Florida.

The request came from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office of Homeland Security in response to a Florida Emergency Assistance request.

The 18-member local team is part of a 45-member Urban Search and Rescue team, with the rest of the team filled out with firefighters from Monroe, Alexandria and Baton Rouge. They’ll work in the area of flood rescue and structural collapse search when the storm has passed enough to make it safe for them to do so.

The local team, led by SFD Capt. Roy Hightower, will stage at Chipola Community College in Marianna, Florida in the beginning, but may move to another location depending on the needs. Marianna is just over 130 miles east of Pensacola on Interstate-10.

Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton said they’re expecting more hazards than they encountered when they went to Port Arthur, Texas, to aid with Hurricane Harvey, because when they arrived in Port Arthur the water was receding, so things were a little safer than they may be this time.

“This is a situation where they’ll be going in right after the storm comes through when those high winds and damaging rains occur.” Wolverton said.

The firefighters will be deployed for 14 days.