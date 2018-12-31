Local florist brings talents to Tournament of Roses Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - A south Arkansas florist is showcasing her talents on one of the biggest stages - the New Year's Day Tournament of Roses Parade in California.

"It's a big deal, it's a really big deal," said Bridget Joslin, owner of Bridget's On The Square in Magnolia.

Joslin has been designing floral arrangements for 22 years.

"I love it," she said. "It's my passion."

Now she's setting her sights on a design of a much larger scale - the Chinese-American Heritage float in the Tournament of Roses Parade.

"From the time that I was a little girl, I would watch the parade on TV and I always dreamed that some day I would be there," said Joslin.

That dream is coming true as Joslin joins the team with Fiesta Floats and takes a design concept from sketch to reality.

"My love and my dream is just to design those floats, so that's the part that means the most to me," said Joslin.

Also meaningful, the tremendous amount of support Joslin says she's received from her community.

"I am so thankful to be from Magnolia, Arkansas and Magnolia will go with me in my heart to California," said Joslin.

This is the 130th year for the Tournament of Roses Parade and Joslin says she hopes to be helping design the floats for years to come.

You can see her creation and the rest of the floral floats when the annual Tourament of Roses Parade airs at 10 a.m. New Year's Day on NBC 6.