Local food bank offers drive-thru emergency food boxes

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The East Texas Food Bank will be offering emergency food boxes during a drive-thru distribution event tomorrow in Marshall.

ETFB will distribute food between 10 a.m. and noon Tuesday, May 12 at the Marshall Convention Center on 2501 E. End Blvd. S.

The distributions are open to all residents and there’s no restrictions on where you live or your age to receive food.

There is no ID or paperwork required, but verbal declaration of income is requested.

If you would like to pick up a box for someone else, you must provide a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission for you to pick up for them and their signature. You can show the physical note or a picture of it.

Everyone who participates in the drive-thru distribution should use the entrance on Bell St, coming from Garrett Rd. No public entrance allowed from HWY 59 onto Bell St.

Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can also visit www.EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “find food” to get information on the nearest food resources

If you want to financially support ETFB, please give at EastTexasFoodBank.org/DonateNow.

