Local food truck vendors in a frenzy to get registered

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Local food truck vendors are scrambling to get properly registered in Shreveport. The presentation at Monday’s City Council meeting revealed many have not filed the correct paperwork to be registered with the city.

Some vendors say they have a stack of licenses and permits, but had no idea they needed one more. Vendors say this news is hurting their business, and they simply want to know how to properly register.

“To be called black market trucks. That’s a monarch we don’t want to be put to our reputation,” said Rae Powell, Music to your mouth food truck.

Rae and Russell Powell started this food truck business, ‘Music to Your Mouth’ a few years ago. Not only making sure their food is music to your mouth, but they have also put in a lot of work getting the proper permit and registration with the state and local entities

We have our sales and tax commission registration as well as for Bossier Parish. This is our department of Louisiana state inspection for public health. This is the safe serve class you have to take and also the department of revenue we have to file there with the state any other parishes,” said Powell.

So it came as a complete shock when the Metropolitan Planning Commission announced at Monday’s Shreveport City Council meeting that only seven out of nearly 55 food trucks are registered with the Shreveport Department of Revenue.

“We’ve had one cancellation so far. And I’m sure there are probably others who have experienced something along those lines. I do know it has caused uneasiness in our community,” said Powell.

Some food truck vendors say they had no idea they needed to be registered with the city and would like the MPC to offer up information on how the process works.

“We were under the impression that they were aware that they needed to be properly registered and get the necessary permits. We are finding that they may not be aware of,” said Alan Clarke, Exec Director Metropolitan Planning Commission.

MPC Executive Director Alan Clarke says failing to register is a disservice to the community. “Everybody has to pay taxes. The city government operates by sales taxes. So, everyone is responsible for their portion,” said Clarke.

Clarke says the best way to register is by visiting the MPC office and filling out the proper paperwork.

Clarke says they are giving people time to register and people who fail to do so may receive a fine of up to $500.

