Freemasons in Shreveport say they are trying to preserve their building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Freemasons in Shreveport held an Antique Convention and Bazaar at the Scottish Rite Temple in the downtown area.

Vendors from around the city are selling their items and the freemasons are offering tours throughout the building. The event is held as a fundraiser and all proceeds go into preserving the building.

“One thing we are trying to achieve with this fundraiser is a surge protector for our building,” said Christopher Cannon, organizer of antique convention and bazaar.

“We lose a leg of power very often and damages expensive and very old equipment that this is difficult to replace.”

The antique convention and bazaar was open on Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22.